California's River Fire Grows to 4,000 Acres in Matter of Hours, Prompting Evacuations

A wildfire burning southwest of Yosemite National Park in California grew to 4,000 acres on July 11.

The River Fire jumped from 800 acres to 4,000 acres in a few hours on Sunday, prompting evacuations in communities across Madera and Mariposa Counties.

Authorities said firefighting efforts have been hampered due to hot, dry and windy conditions. As of Sunday night, the fire was five percent contained. Credit: Michael Lemus via Storyful