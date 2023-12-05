California's EDD will now issue debit cards through Money Network

Starting Monday, unemployed Californians will start getting benefits on a new debit card. The state Employment Development Department (EDD) is changing from the previous contractor, Bank of America, to Money Network — a company owned by Fiserv. The EDD debit cards were targeted heavily by fraudsters who hit the California unemployment system harder than any other system in the U.S. The Bank of America cards, at the time, did not have fraud-preventing chip technology in them. At the worst of the fraud, Bank of America had to stop making new credit cards for their own customers due to the high volume of EDD cards — a large number of those fraudulent accounts — being sent out.