California's Dixie Fire Devastates Historic Town of Greenville

Footage from August 5 shows the scenes in Greenville, California, after the Dixie Fire burned through the historic town. This footage was captured by Sara Jewett on Greenville’s Main Street.

California Governor Gavin Newsom visited the town on August 7 and pledged to help residents rebuild.

The Dixie Fire became the second-largest wildfire in the state’s history as it grew to over 463,000 acres by August 8. Credit: Sara Jewett via Storyful

