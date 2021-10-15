California's Alisal Fire Grows to Over 16,800 Acres

California’s Alisal Fire had burned 16,801 acres by Thursday, October 14, prompting evacuation warnings and orders in Santa Barbara County, according to official reports.

The fire began on Monday, October 11. A total of 1,731 personnel were working to contain the blaze by Thursday, when it was 11 percent contained.

This video, recorded by Mitchell O’Brien, shows an aircraft dropping retardant through the plumes of smoke. Credit: Mitchell O’Brien via Storyful