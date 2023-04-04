California's 2023 snowpack set to be largest on record

STORY: The CDWR recorded a snow depth of 126.5 inches and snow water content of 54 inches at South Lake Tahoe on Saturday (April 1), up 221% from last year's measurement. California's snowpack typically reaches its annual peak around this time each year.

A series of 'atmospheric rivers' have contributed to the bumper snowpack, but have also triggered widespread flooding, rockfalls and sinkholes across the most populous U.S. state. The Central Valley, known as the country's agricultural breadbasket, has been particularly badly hit.

California relies on the store of mountain snow to provide water during the warm, dry spring and summer. CDWR Director Karla Nemeth warned of potential flooding as the record snowpack melts, and said Californian's will have to use the water efficiently given the high risk of summer droughts.