Californian company to send critical supplies to Tonga

S.F. Enterprises & Logistics, which for more than 37 years has been shipping to Tonga, has been collecting donations at its Oakland warehouse, ahead of a regularly scheduled vessel departure on Friday. The deadline for donations for this trip is Wednesday.

Operations manager Sesilia Langi Pahulu said they have yet to hear from family, friends, and even their staff members from the most recent shipping trip.

"It definitely hits close to home. We're all trying to do it day by day and try not to be so sad about the whole situation because without having contact, we really don't know what the direct need is," Langi Pahulu said.