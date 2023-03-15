California storm coverage: Mudslide evacuation warnings lifted, power outages persist
Another atmospheric river taking aim at Northern California on Tuesday brought strong wind gusts, steady rain and flooding in isolated areas. In Placer County, a mudslide that damaged at least one home has also prompted evacuation orders and warnings. The evacuation warnings have since been lifted. KCRA 3's weather team called Tuesday an Alert Day because of the impacts of expected heavy rainfall and strong winds.