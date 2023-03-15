California storm coverage: Mudslide damages Placer County home

A large mudslide Tuesday afternoon has damaged at least one home in Placer County and prompted nearby evacuation warnings and orders, officials said. The warnings have since been lifted. Residents are not required to leave immediately with evacuation warnings but are recommended to do so at a moment's notice in case conditions become threatening to safety. People are lawfully required to leave immediately when an evacuation order is issued.

