I warmly recall a meeting with Mitt Romney in 2011 in the sitting room of Admiralty House in Whitehall. He was seeking the Republican nomination for President, and I was Secretary of State for Defence and a well-known supporter of the Republican party. He would go on to be chosen as their presidential candidate in 2012 and, although he would lose that election, he would ensure that Barack Obama was the first president ever to win a second term with fewer electoral votes and a smaller popular vot