California to send medical supplies to help Ukrainian refugees
California packed up medical supplies Wednesday to send out to help Ukrainian refugees fleeing from Russia's invasion. Gov. Gavin Newsom visited the state's disaster logistics warehouse at Dixon in Solano County, where the equipment was loaded onto trucks. "Doing what we can situationally, and this is really a situational move to provide medical equipment, life-saving equipment to provide resources that are direct asks from the Ukrainian government," Newsom said.