California Retailers Association pushes for an organized retail crime task force in Sacramento

As shoppers fill the stores, the California Retailers Association is looking to increase their organized retail crime task forces in Northern California, which are instrumental in going after organized crime rings. "We've asked for money specifically for a Sacramento-focused ORC task force in addition to one for the Central Valley. In addition, we're asking for dedicated prosecutors who have a background in ORC," said Rachel Michelin, president of the California Retailers Association. This comes as they point out an increase in retail thefts across the state — with the crimes happening across different cities and retail stores. See more in the video above.