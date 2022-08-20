California to refer to virus as mpox, no longer monkeypox
New name, same virus. California health officials Friday confirmed they are avoiding using the term "monkeypox" and will now refer to it as "mpox" or “MPX.” California Department of Public Health Director Dr. Tomás Aragón did not give a specific reason for the change in a teleconference with reporters on Friday. The change comes as the World Health Organization has called for a new term for the virus to make it less stigmatizing and discriminatory.