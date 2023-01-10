California Storm Causes Flooding, Prompts Evacuation Orders

Aerial footage shows the extent of heavy rains and flooding in California, brought by the fifth storm since Christmas. Authorities issued evacuation orders in parts of the state and urged some residents to move to higher ground. Photo: Josh Edelson/AFP/Getty Images

Latest Stories

  • Man locked up for coordinating street takeovers and drifting shows in Miami-Dade, cops say

    A South Florida man was arrested over the weekend after a six-month investigation revealed he organized multiple street takeovers and drifting shows across Miami-Dade County, according to police.

  • What is Sacramento’s plan to stop flooding? Are rivers overflowing? Your questions, answered

    The Bee answers reader questions about recent Sacramento storms.

  • Gavin Newsom seeks federal assistance as California prepares for more dangerous storms

    “These floods are deadly and have now turned more deadly than even the wildfires here in the state of California,” the governor said.

  • Rare arctic creature visiting a California suburb draws crowds hoping to catch a glimpse

    “You’re thinking to yourself that it couldn’t possibly be real, and then it swivels its head. Yep, it’s real.”

  • Arsenal appoint ‘Tekkers Guru’ Hussein Isa as attacking-phase coach

    Former Tottenham youngster to undertake new role this summer

  • 'The worst of it still in front of us' as new storms set to pound a rain-weary California

    More than 400,000 customers were without power in California as the latest powerful winter storm pushed through, elevating flooding danger.

  • California hit by more storms, braces for potential floods

    California was hit with more turbulent weather Sunday as thunderstorms, snow and damaging winds swept into the northern part the state, preceding another series of incoming storms and raising the potential for road flooding, rising rivers and mudslides on soils already saturated after days of rain. The National Weather Service warned of a “relentless parade of atmospheric rivers" — storms that are long plumes of moisture stretching out into the Pacific capable of dropping staggering amounts of rain and snow. In the state capital, more than 60,000 customers were still without electricity Sunday evening — down from more than 350,000 — after gusts of 60 mph (97 kph) knocked trees into power lines, according to the Sacramento Municipal Utility District.

  • Domi scores in OT to lift Blackhawks over Flames 4-3

    CHICAGO (AP) — Maxi Domi scored at 1:04 of overtime and had an assist as the Chicago Blackhawks beat the Calgary Flames 4-3 Sunday night for their second straight win. Chicago top prospect Lukas Reichel batted in his first NHL goal and had two assists. Philipp Kurashev and Colin Blackwell also scored for the last-place Blackhawks, who ended a five-game losing streak against Arizona on Friday and are 3-13-0 in their last 16 games. Alex Stalock made 44 saves in his third straight start and sixth i

  • Morant, Jackson lead Grizzlies over Magic for 5th straight

    ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Ja Morant scored 32 points, Jaren Jackson Jr. added 31 points and 10 rebounds and the Memphis Grizzlies beat the Orlando Magic 123-115 on Thursday night for their fifth straight win. Ziaire Williams came off the Memphis bench with 6-of-7 shooting and 16 points. Paolo Banchero had 30 points and nine rebounds for Orlando. Franz Wagner added 22 points, 19 in a desperate fourth-quarter comeback attempt. Jackson had 13 points and five rebounds in the Grizzlies' 43-point second qu

  • Djokovic beats Shapovalov; advances to face Medvedev in Adelaide semis

    ADELAIDE, Australia (AP) — Novak Djokovic beat Canada's Denis Shapovalov 6-3, 6-4 at the Adelaide International on Friday to set up a semifinal with Daniil Medvedev. The combined ATP-WTA event is a warmup for this year’s Australian Open, which the top-seeded Djokovic missed last year after being barred from the country because he was not vaccinated against COVID-19. Medvedev, the runner-up last year to Rafael Nadal in the Australian Open, defeated fellow Russian Karen Khachanov 6-3, 6-3 on Frida

  • For Saints, Panthers results matter in season finale

    NEW ORLEANS (AP) — First-year Saints coach Dennis Allen appears to have earned himself a second season, thanks in part to his club's current three-game winning streak. Not that Allen sounds ready to exhale as New Orleans (7-9) prepares to host Carolina (6-10) in the season finale for both teams on Sunday. The game holds no playoff implications. Just don't tell either coach that it's meaningless. “Nothing’s meaningless," Allen asserted. "All these things matter.” When the Saints fell to 4-9 after

  • Turner, Haliburton key Pacers’ 116-111 victory over Hornets

    INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Myles Turner scored 29 points, Buddy Hield had 21 and the Indiana Pacers capped the first half of their regular-season schedule with a 116-111 comeback victory over the Charlotte Hornets on Sunday. Tyrese Haliburton finished with 16 points, 13 assists and five rebounds for the Pacers, who trailed by nine early in the fourth quarter and needed a series of clutch plays in the final minutes to improve their record to 23-18 at the midpoint. P.J. Washington had 22 points and five

  • Vancouver Canucks snap skid with 4-2 win over struggling Colorado Avalanche

    VANCOUVER — After another string of ugly losses, the Vancouver Canucks knew they had to respond. On Thursday they did, beating the defending Stanley Cup-champion Colorado Avalanche 4-2. "We've proven that this group can do it," said J.T. Miller, who sealed the score with an empty-net strike late in the third period. "It's just about doing it on a regular basis and that being in our DNA as a team and obviously we did it tonight, so felt good." The result snapped a three-game skid for the Canucks

  • Banchero, Franz Wagner lead Magic past undermanned Warriors

    SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Paolo Banchero scored 25 points, Franz Wagner added 24 points and the Orlando Magic beat the Golden State Warriors 115-101 on Saturday night as the defending NBA champions dropped consecutive home games for the first time this season. The Magic won on the Warriors' home floor for the first time in more than 10 years. Anthony Lamb scored a career-high 26 points off the bench for Golen State, 14 of those in the opening quarter with four 3s. Donte DiVincenzo added 15 points and

  • Brady, Bucs hope to gain playoff momentum by beating Falcons

    ATLANTA (AP) — While Atlanta rookie Desmond Ridder is still looking for his first TD pass, Tampa Bay's Tom Brady is poised to add to his already impressive list of NFL records. Brady and the Buccaneers (8-8) hope to use Sunday’s regular-season finale to gain momentum for the playoffs. The NFC South champs are assured of a first-round game at home next week. The Buccaneers clinched the division title with last week's 30-24 win over Carolina. Tampa Bay can't improve its playoff position, but coach

  • Devils rally from 2 down, beat Rangers on Severson's OT goal

    NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — Damon Severson scored with 2:13 left in overtime and the New Jersey Devils rallied from a two-goal deficit in the third period to beat the New York Rangers 4-3 on Saturday. Jack Hughes scored twice to extend his goal-scoring streak to five games and got an assist on Jesper Bratt’s power-play goal as the Devils snapped an 0-7-1 losing streak at home. Severson's first overtime goal came on a 2-on-1 odd man rush after a Rangers player was knocked down in a collision with a New J

  • Durant leaves Nets game in Miami with right knee injury

    MIAMI (AP) — Brooklyn forward Kevin Durant left in the second half of the Nets' game in Miami on Sunday night with a right knee injury. Durant appeared to be hurt when Heat forward Jimmy Butler fell into the Nets' forward on a drive late in the third quarter. Durant grabbed at his right knee after Butler, who had just driven to the basket, landed with his back to Durant and fell into him. Durant stayed in the game briefly, then went into the locker room for evaluation. The Nets quickly determine

  • Hernan Losada era at CF Montreal officially begins with pre-season training session

    MONTREAL — Hernan Losada officially started his tenure as manager of CF Montreal on Monday as the Major League Soccer club had its first official training session of the pre-season at Olympic Stadium. "It was excellent. This is a really good group with a lot of motivation and energy," said Losada. "I'm also happy to just get the season underway, but overall, just very positive." It was the first time CF Montreal has been together since their Eastern Conference quarterfinal loss to New York City

  • Marchenko hat trick lifts Blue Jackets over Hurricanes 4-3

    COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Kirill Marchenko recorded his first career hat trick and scored in a shootout to lift the Columbus Blue Jackets over the Carolina Hurricanes 4-3 on Saturday in a matchup of the Metropolitan Division’s best and worst teams. Carolina, which sits atop the division, has now lost three straight. Patrik Laine scored in the shootout, and Kent Johnson added the shootout game-winner and two assists for the Blue Jackets, who won for just the second time in their last 11 games. Joonas

  • Gustafsson, Kuemper lead Capitals past Blue Jackets 1-0

    WASHINGTON (AP) — Nicklas Backstrom and Tom Wilson made their season debuts and the Washington Capitals beat the Columbus Blue Jackets 1-0 on Sunday. Erik Gustafsson scored 2:43 into the game and Darcy Kuemper stopped 37 shots for his fourth shutout of the season and second in five games. Elvis Merzlikins had 18 saves for Columbus, which has lost 10 of its last 12 games. Backstrom and Wilson took the ice at Capital One Arena for the first time since the first round of the 2022 Stanley Cup playof