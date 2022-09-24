California prepares for possible economic downturn
California leaders have been bracing for a possible economic downturn with state personal income tax revenues billions below what was projected for this time of year and conditions outside of the state contributing to uncertainty about its financial future. Governor Gavin Newsom has spent the last few weeks considering hundreds of bills the legislature sent to his desk last month. As of Friday, Newsom has vetoed more than 20 bills that would have created new programs requiring the use of taxpayer dollars.