California politicians react to averting government shutdown

The Daily Beast

AFP via Getty Had the great Maya Angelou been alive to witness Saturday’s climax of the omnishambolic dog’s breakfast of a misbegotten legislative process that took place in the U.S. House of Representatives, surely she would have said, “When a political party tells you over and over again that they have no higher priority than serving Vladimir Putin, believe them.”Then, again, it didn’t take the genius of Ms. Angelou to get the message. At the critical moment at which they had one last chance t