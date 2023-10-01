California politicians react to averting government shutdown
"I am eager to end the partisan games and move forward working on the issues the American people truly care about," part of Senator Alex Padilla's statement said.
"I am eager to end the partisan games and move forward working on the issues the American people truly care about," part of Senator Alex Padilla's statement said.
Republican leaders are insisting on consequences for Bowman's apparent actions, which were caught on video The post Kevin McCarthy Calls for Punishment as Rep. Jamaal Bowman Gets Caught Pulling Capitol Fire Alarm: ‘This Is an Embarrassment’ (Video) appeared first on TheWrap.
Matt Gaetz announced he will file a motion to vacate against Kevin McCarthy to oust him for the speakership.
'San Fransicko' author Michael Shellenberger joins 'FOX News @ Night' to discuss allegations Dr. Anthony Fauci attempted to influence the CIA on COVID origins probe.
‘They just cut a sweet enough deal, or enough people would abdicate their duty,’ one Republican tells The Independent
WASHINGTON (AP) — The threat of a federal government shutdown suddenly lifted late Saturday as President Joe Biden signed a temporary funding bill to keep agencies open with little time to spare after Congress rushed to approve the bipartisan deal. The package drops aid to Ukraine, a White House priority opposed by a growing number of GOP lawmakers, but increases federal disaster assistance by $16 billion, meeting Biden’s full request. The bill funds government until Nov. 17. After chaotic days
NORTH BAY, Ont. — Allan Hirsh sits on a lawn chair on a cool fall evening in North Bay, Ont., pondering the mixed emotions he's been feeling since his community made international headlines. The northeastern Ontario city is the current home to a man who was honoured with a standing ovation in the House of Commons during a visit from Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiyy, but whose presence in Parliament later caused global outrage and embarrassment when details emerged about his past as a Naz
"I voted yes tonight to keep the government open, but I'm done normalizing this dysfunction," Fetterman said.
AFP via Getty Had the great Maya Angelou been alive to witness Saturday’s climax of the omnishambolic dog’s breakfast of a misbegotten legislative process that took place in the U.S. House of Representatives, surely she would have said, “When a political party tells you over and over again that they have no higher priority than serving Vladimir Putin, believe them.”Then, again, it didn’t take the genius of Ms. Angelou to get the message. At the critical moment at which they had one last chance t
McCarthy, who has long been on thin ice with some conservatives, said "there has to be an adult in the room" as he spoke after passage of the bill.
ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — The legal fights between Disney and Gov. Ron DeSantis ratcheted up this week. The Florida governor asked that the company's First Amendment lawsuit against him be tossed from federal court, and Disney demanded emails, texts and other communications from the governor's office in a separate state court lawsuit originally brought by DeSantis appointees of Walt Disney World's governing district. The legal filings marked an escalation in the battle between the entertainment giant
The GOP-led defense spending bill includes a provision effectively eliminating Austin's salary thanks to an amendment from Marjorie Taylor Greene.
Despite the lack of aid for Ukraine, President Joe Biden is expected to sign the measure.
"I was infuriated," Hutchinson wrote in her memoir of finding out Cruz was on the tarmac waiting for Trump. "I spotted Cruz and made a dash for him."
Three more Baton Rouge police officers were arrested as the department faces scrutiny over a warehouse where officers allegedly assaulted suspects.
Jared Bernsteian, head of the Council of Economic Advisors, said the administration is "very focused on the supply side" to fight housing shortages.
Gov. Gen. Mary Simon said Saturday that Canada's education system should place greater emphasis on Indigenous history and languages, as she spoke at a National Day for Truth and Reconciliation event on Parliament Hill."We need a more unified system of how we give the full story of Canada, especially in relation to Indigenous and first peoples of this country," Simon said.National Day for Truth and Reconciliation, a federal statutory holiday, recognizes the legacy of Canada's residential school s
SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — The U.N. Security Council is scheduling a vote Monday on a resolution that would authorize a one-year deployment of an international force to help Haiti quell a surge in gang violence and restore security so the troubled Caribbean nation can hold long-delayed elections. The U.S.-drafted resolution obtained by The Associated Press on Saturday welcomes Kenya’s offer to lead the multinational security force. It makes clear this would be a non-U.N. force funded by volunt
(Bloomberg) -- Lawmakers omitted further aid to Ukraine in a measure passed Saturday to avoid a federal government shutdown, signaling that US support for funding its fight against the Russian invasion is getting harder.Most Read from BloombergOnce Unthinkable Bond Yields Now the New Normal For MarketsCongress Averts US Government Shutdown Hours Before DeadlineSenate Voting on Bill to Avert US Government ShutdownMcCarthy to Face Far-Right Attempt to Oust Him as House SpeakerEurope’s Richest Roya
Israelis have risen up, determined not to let their democracy fall | Opinion
China on Saturday slammed American government accusations that Beijing has spent billions of dollars on creating a global "disinformation" network, calling the United States an "empire of lies."