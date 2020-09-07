California National Guard Rescues Campers Trapped by Creek Fire

Over 200 people were evacuated by the California National Guard after flames surrounded the Mammoth Pool Campground near Bass Lake on September 5.

Officials said the visitors were safely rescued from imminent danger and were taken to California National Guard facilities at Fresno Airport.

Christina Kathleen Lopez, who was at the campground with her family, captured this footage showing a helicopter descending.

Lopez told Storyful she’s incredibly thankful for those who carried out the rescue. “We didn’t expect to be rescued so when we saw this it was like out of a movie we all were screaming and cheering!” she said.

The fire, which began on September 4, had spread to over 78,000 acres, with zero containment as of Monday, fire officials said. Credit: Christina Kathleen Lopez via Storyful