California mayors support SB 43 to expand access to resources to combat homelessness
13 mayors from the biggest cities in California, including Bakersfield Mayor Karen Goh, have come together to support the implementation of California Senate Bill 43. The bill would update the definition of "gravely disabled" to provide easier access to resources for people with severe mental illnesses or disordered substance use. 23ABC's Dominique LaVigne spoke with Mayor Goh about how this bill could help the city's unhoused population.