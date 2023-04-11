California man likely killed over traffic dispute in Mexico

Friends and family of an Alpine County man who disappeared months ago and was found dead last week continue to reflect on the events leading to his death. According to Mexican authorities, a man and woman face homicide charges in connection with the death of 80-year-old Wilmer "Dino" Trivett, which apparently stemmed from a traffic dispute. Prosecutors in the state of Baja California Sur said Trivett paid a man and woman about $2,500 for damages and injuries after that crash, but the pair allegedly decided it was not enough, ultimately deciding to abduct and kill him.