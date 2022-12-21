'This is for California': Lodi man helps set up state Capitol Christmas tree for 23rd year
The Capitol Christmas Tree is a longstanding tradition in California and 2022 marks 91 years since the holiday celebration began. For decades, the monthslong job has been completed by a team of workers but one man among them. An expert in tree maintenance, Bonifacio Sánchez is usually seen climbing up trees with only a rope to maintain them. Sánchez has been making sure that the 860 trees in Capitol Park are well maintained. More here: http://www.kcra.com/article/california-lodi-man-capitol-christmas-tree-23-years/42301106