California lawmakers voting on $307.9 billion spending plan
California lawmakers on Wednesday were taking up a $308 billion state budget that will fund a Democratic wish-list of public spending on everything from expanded healthcare for immigrants and low-income residents to giving taxpayers an inflation refund and helping more women access abortion care. The centerpiece of the operating budget crafted by Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom and legislative leaders is $17 billion in new spending aimed at providing relief for the soaring inflation that has increased prices for most things, notably gasoline.