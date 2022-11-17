California law enforcement agencies prepare for increased crime during the holiday season
The California Highway Patrol is preparing for any possible organized retail theft as the 2022 holiday shopping season has begun. The agency's Organized Retail Crime Task Force will be “increasing their presence at shopping centers throughout the state and working with local law enforcement agencies to make arrests and heighten visibility,” according to the California governor’s office. The Sacramento, Roseville and Folsom police departments told KCRA 3 that they will be increasing patrols at their popular retail areas throughout the holiday season. The extra precaution comes after smash-and-grab robberies and other types of thefts at stores across Northern California around Thanksgiving and Christmas last year.