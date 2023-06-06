California insurance commissioner won't take action against State Farm over denying new home applications

California Insurance Commissioner Ricardo Lara does not plan on taking any action against State Farm after the insurance giant announced it was no longer accepting applications for new home insurance policies last month. "Absolutely not," Lara told KCRA 3 in an interview on Monday, responding to calls from consumer advocacy groups who have said he has the power to reverse State Farm's decision. "According to my legal team, I don’t have the authority to do that. We’re going to focus on the things we can do, which is bringing companies together, having the conversation, making sure consumers are protected and don’t lose their coverage, and that’s what we’re going to focus on." More here: https://www.kcra.com/article/california-insurance-ricardo-lara-state-farm/44100050