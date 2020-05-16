California hospitals see hugs revenue losses during pandemic

The novel coronavirus outbreak has had a huge impact on California's health care system. Hospitals were asked to prepare for a surge in cases and they did. But, that preparation came at a cost. The California Hospital Association reports emergency room visits are down 40% to 50%. Revenue losses are averaging between 20% to 30% -- and those losses are even more severe at rural hospitals, as high as 60%. That comes out to more than $10 billion in losses statewide. In response, the California Hospital Association asked the governor for help in the state budget, but it didn't happen. The association said thousands of health care workers have been laid off statewide. Get the full story in the video above.

