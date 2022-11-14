California hits high influenza category, first on the West Coast, CDC says
An aggressive jump in flu cases across California has escalated the state from a low to high influenza category in just two weeks, according to health officials. California is the first state on the West Coast to enter the high category status. This season across the states there have been an estimated 2.8 million influenza cases, 23,000 hospitalizations and 1,300 deaths, three of which have been children, according to the CDC.