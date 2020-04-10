California group tracks hate crimes against Asian Americans amid outbreak

There are growing reports of racism towards Asian Americans amid the novel coronavirus outbreak. A new effort out of California is working to track hate crimes across the country. The Asian Pacific Policy and Planning Council, which based out of Los Angeles, is tallying up reports now. The organization helped launch the Stop AAPI Hate reporting website. In the first two weeks, there were more than 1,100 reports filed on the website. Get the full story in the video above.

