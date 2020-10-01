California Glass Fire Rages as Dry Weather Makes for Tinderbox Conditions

Firefighters struggled to contain the raging Glass Fire as it threatened lives and properties in the Sonoma and Napa counties, California, on September 30.

Several evacuation orders were in place for the fire which has scorched through at least 48,440 acres.

Hot, dry conditions exacerbated the blaze as firefighters focused on saving properties while building and reinforcing containment lines.

Authorities said they were expecting arid weather over the following days, making for difficult firefighting conditions. Credit: CAL FIRE via Storyful