California ‘getting close’ to ending school masking requirement, top health official says
KCRA 3 spoke to families in Sacramento’s Land Park neighborhood Monday after the state’s announcement. Parents and students had mixed reactions. Ninth-grader Eugenia Chazov is part of an independent study program, but her little brother Samuel goes to his third-grade classes in person. “I understand why it would be needed but it kind of seems unnecessary,” Chazov said. Samuel told KCRA 3 he likes wearing his mask because he doesn’t “get sick that often” and it makes him feel “safe.”