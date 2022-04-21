A California flower spectacle draws big crowds

STORY: “It's a labor of love, and it's a lot of love that goes into the labor to make this place look like it does," explained Fred Clarke, General Manager of the Fields.

"It's a nine-month crop. So back in early September, we started planting. We plant roughly seven acres every two to three weeks. And the color starts on the north end of the property and then works its way down to the south."

The flowers draw visitors from all over the world, with around a quarter of a million expected this year. That’s fewer than last year when organizers say there was a real surge of visitors who had been desperate to get out after COVID lockdowns.

The gardens are open to the public now until Mother's Day which falls on May 8 in the U.S.