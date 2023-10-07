California Firefighters Rescue Kitten Stuck Under Car

Firefighters helped rescue a kitten trapped underneath a car in Sacramento County on Saturday afternoon, October 7, footage shows.

Metro Fire of Sacramento said its Firehouse 24 crew received a drive-up request to help remove a stray kitten from the undercarriage of a vehicle. The department said the kitten had to be rescued twice, since it ran into the engine compartment again when first released.

“Fortunately the kitten is safe now, and has found new owners!” the department wrote on X. Credit: Metro Fire of Sacramento via Storyful