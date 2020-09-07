California Firefighters Face Record Heat as Valley Fire Grows in San Diego County

Firefighters faced record-breaking heat as they battled the growing Valley Fire in San Diego County, California, on Sunday, September 6.

Temperatures in San Diego climbed to 100 degrees on Sunday, breaking the previous record of 97 degrees on that date in 2011, the National Weather Service reported.

The Valley Fire had burned 9,850 acres and was one percent contained by Sunday night, according to the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection (Cal Fire). The fire had destroyed at least 11 structures, and a number of evacuation orders and warnings were issued in San Diego County.

This video, posted by Cal Fire’s San Diego branch on Sunday, shows tall flames surrounding a road. Cal Fire thanked other law enforcement agencies as they worked together to control the blaze. Credit: @CALFIRESANDIEGO via Storyful