California Firefighters Continue Efforts to Contain Dixie Fire

California firefighters continued to battle the 501,008-acre Dixie Fire on August 11, officials said.

More than 6,000 people were working to extinguish the blaze, with the fire 30 percent contained by Wednesday, according to officials. The fire was expected to be fully contained by August 30, officials said.

This footage was published by the Hemet City Fire Fighters Association, who said it was filmed on August 9. Credit: @hemetfirefighters2342 via Storyful