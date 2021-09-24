California Firefighters Burn Vegetation in Effort to Control Spread of Caldor Fire

The Caldor Fire in California had burned 221,161 acres and was at 76 percent containment by September 23, officials reported.

While the fire remained active, weather conditions on Thursday allowed crews to conduct “strategic firing operations” to “eliminate unburned vegetation” and “prohibit the possible spread of uncontrolled fire,” officials said.

This footage was published by the Facebook page U.S. Forest Service – Lake Tahoe Basin Management Unit, and shows the firing operations in Strawberry creek, according to the source. Credit: US Forest Service – Lake Tahoe Basin Management Unit via Storyful