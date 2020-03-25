California economy takes direct hit amid coronavirus outbreak

The coronavirus is taking a big toll on California’s economy, where tax revenues are down dramatically. At the State Capitol, the governor’s Department of Finance said there are no new numbers to report. However, back in January, a model for a moderate recession projected revenue losses of up to $50 billion over the next two years, according to numbers released to KCRA 3. However, that $50 billion figure does not include any potential help from the federal government. Get the full story in the video above.

