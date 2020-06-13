California economic recovery committee chair: We have to be disciplined to beat COVID-19 impacts

A special task force, made up of dozens of experts, is continuing to work and find ways to help with California’s economic recovery amid and after the novel coronavirus outbreak.

The Task Force on Business and Job Recovery was announced in mid-April by Gov. Gavin Newsom, a month after a statewide stay-at-home order was issued as a way to mitigate the spread of COVID-19.

The task force is headed by former presidential candidate Tom Steyer and Newsom's chief of staff. It has more than 90 members, including Jerry Brown, Arnold Schwarzenegger, Gray Davis and Pete Wilson -- all four living former governors.

Steyer, who spoke with KCRA 3 on Friday, said the task force is advising Newsom when and how to reopen businesses across the state. He acknowledged there is “tension” between the need for economic recovery and health. Get the full story in the video above.