California Dept. of Public Health makes push to get vaccines in hands of primary care doctors
The state Department of Public Health is continuing its effort to get all eligible Californians vaccinated. On Friday, it announced a new grant program in partnership with the non-profit, Physicians for a Healthy California, to award training, equipment and funds for qualifying physician practices to vaccinate patients. The program is called CalVaxGrant. "The goal is of course to reach community immunity," said Katie Ramsey, program director "To do that we need the community providers on the ground administering the vaccines." See more in the video above.