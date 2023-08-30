California committee approves call for constitutional convention on gun control

California lawmakers in a key committee agreed to move forward with Gov. Gavin Newsom's call for a constitutional convention to add a set of gun control measures to the U.S. Constitution, despite concerns the process itself could result in other law changes nationwide. The Senate Public Safety Committee on Tuesday voted 3-1 to move forward with the measure known as Senate Joint Resolution 7. State Sen. Scott Wiener, D-San Francisco, did not vote, stating he could not support the measure for the uncertainty of what a constitutional convention could look like.