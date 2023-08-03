California childcare providers ratify new agreement with state
This week, the union representing California's childcare providers voted to ratify a contract with the state that includes pay raises and benefits.
TC Energy's surprise plan last week to split the company accelerated a stock selloff, but shareholders bet the North American pipeline operator will finish the year on a higher note by completing the troubled Coastal GasLink project. Investors registered disappointment after TC said on July 24 it would sell a stake in two U.S. natural gas pipelines for less than some expected, then announced on Thursday plans to spin off its liquids business, including the Keystone oil pipeline. TC's return to focus on its natural gas pipeline roots, along with its power business and energy transition projects, should pay off in the long run, shareholders and analysts say.
The homeownership dream has been a difficult one to achieve for many Americans in recent months. And so far, in 2023, a combination of low inventory, high mortgage rates and inflation has continued to...
TORONTO — The Avion rewards program is opening up to people who aren't clients of Royal Bank of Canada. The Toronto-based bank says Canadians will now be allowed into the free rewards program regardless of where they bank or shop. Avion offers members deals at more than 2,400 online retailers and lets shoppers earn points they can redeem for merchandise and gift cards. The membership level open to customers without RBC products is called Avion Select. Avion Select has most of the program’s core
Restaurant Brands International (TSX:QSR) stock is a growth play that may be too cheap to ignore in August 2023.
Bears including Morgan Stanley's top strategist Mike Wilson have abandoned their gloomy forecasts, amid signs 2023's breakneck rally could last.
Not helping the market over the next few weeks is seasonal data, which shows that August and September are typically weak for stock market returns.
These dividend payers hold up well in adverse markets.
Wealthsimple investors can consider buying shares of companies such as Apple to benefit from outsized returns in 2023 and beyond.
Three top stocks from various sectors with dividend aristocrat status can secure your retirement.
NEW YORK (AP) — Wall Street tumbled to its worst drop in months on Wednesday as its torrid rally that critics called overdone lost more momentum. The S&P 500 sank 1.4% for its sharpest tumble since April. It was the second straight loss for the index after it hit a 16-month high last week. The Dow Jones Industrial Average dropped 348 points, or 1%, while the Nasdaq composite fell 2.2%. Prices were mixed in the bond market after Fitch Ratings cut the credit rating of the U.S. government. The repe
TORONTO — Urbanation Inc. says Greater Toronto Area new condo sales experienced their slowest first half of the year since 2013. The real estate analysis company says the first six months of this year brought 6,727 in new condo sales, 59 per cent below the sales seen during the same period of 2022. This year's first half is 42 per cent below the first half 10-year average of 11,516 units sold. Urbanation describes the market as tepid and says sales have been much lower because buyers were concer
How long will $300,000 last in retirement? The answer to that depends on a variety of things: your lifestyle, your lifespan, your investments and any other income you have, to start. Let's break down whether $300,000 is enough for your … Continue reading → The post How Long Will $300,000 Last in Retirement? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.
WASHINGTON (AP) — Late Tuesday, Fitch Ratings became the second of the three major credit-rating firms to remove its coveted triple-A assessment of the United States government's credit worthiness, a move that spurred debate in Washington about spending and tax policies. Fitch cited the federal government's rising debt burden and the political difficulties that the U.S. government has had in addressing spending and tax policies as the principal reasons for reducing its rating from AAA to AA+. Fi
TORONTO — RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust says its second-quarter net income was almost 43 per cent higher this year than last. The Toronto-based real estate company says net income for the period ended June 30 amounted to $112 million, up from $78.5 million a year ago. It attributed the large increase to lower fair value losses on investment properties in the latest quarter. Revenue for the quarter was $276 million, down from $308.4 million a year earlier. Funds from operations totalled $13
Enbridge (TSX:ENB) and Telus (TSX:T) both have high yields. Which is better?
The board of Canadian Utilities Limited ( TSE:CU ) has announced that it will pay a dividend on the 1st of September...
(Reuters) -Advanced Micro Devices on Tuesday forecast a strong finish to the year, driven by the planned launch of artificial-intelligence chips that could compete with Nvidia semiconductors. AMD shares rose about 3% in after-hours trading. CEO Lisa Su said AMD is set to ramp up production of its flagship MI300 artificial-intelligence chips in the fourth quarter.
A helping hand from China saw Argentina avert a default with the International Monetary Fund for the second time in 30 days, as the cash-strapped country tapped almost $3 billion of a Beijing currency swap line to pay the multilateral lender. Accessing yuan to make the payment not only offered a lifeline to Latin America's third-largest economy which is battling an acute scarcity of dollars, it also allowed the Washington-based lender to keep a $44 billion program alive with its biggest single country debtor, analysts say. "China is not trying to supplant the IMF," said Matthew Mingey, a senior analyst with Rhodium Group.