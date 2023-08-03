California childcare providers ratify new agreement with state

The Canadian Press

TORONTO — Urbanation Inc. says Greater Toronto Area new condo sales experienced their slowest first half of the year since 2013. The real estate analysis company says the first six months of this year brought 6,727 in new condo sales, 59 per cent below the sales seen during the same period of 2022. This year's first half is 42 per cent below the first half 10-year average of 11,516 units sold. Urbanation describes the market as tepid and says sales have been much lower because buyers were concer