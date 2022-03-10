California Black Bear Squeezes Out of Den to Feed on Cold Winter's Night

A black bear squeezed out of a den during a winter’s night in South Lake Tahoe, California.

Toogee Sielsch’s dashcam footage recorded a bear, slowly pushing through a hole below a den and then climbing onto the ground on February 26. Sielsch wrote on his Instagram post that the bear was out about two hours every night to find food.

Sielsch regularly posts photos and videos related to South Lake Tahoe’s “urbanized black bear population” on his Instagram page. Credit: Toogee Sielsch via Storyful

Video Transcript

[NO SPEECH]