California bans new oil wells near communities
A California proposal to ban new drilling wells from being built at least 3,200 feet from homes, schools, hospitals among other locations, was announced.
Montreal Canadiens fans are clearly still salty over Jesperi Kotkaniemi's offer sheet.
Kyle Lowry opened up about leaving Toronto, former Raptors teammates and joining Miami in New York Times article
Justin Cuthbert shares his Top 5-performing teams in the NHL so far, with a couple of notable and surprising omissions.
Toronto Raptors point guard Fred VanVleet discusses what went wrong after a lopsided 98-83 loss to the Washington Wizards. Toronto was playing its first regular season game in Toronto in 600 days and the crowd, as VanVleet says, made it feel like a playoff game.
Kelce says Simmons' main issue is a lack of accountability.
A disappointing final result for the Raptors still brought several memorable moments.
History will remember how good these Dodgers teams have been in the regular season. But it will do so wistfully if they can't win another World Series.
Justin Cuthbert on why the Buffalo Sabres' surprising early success is probably not sticking around for the entire 2021-22 season.
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is under increasing pressure as Manchester United welcome second-place Liverpool to Old Trafford.
Mayfield is trying to play through the pain, but he may not be able to.
GM Marc Bergevin all but confirmed the worst for Canadiens captain Shea Weber.
Enes Kanter spoke in support of Tibetan independence. The reaction in China was swift, and a repeat of the Daryl Morey controversy could be brewing.
The Raptors are back in Toronto, and fans can't get enough of it.
The 0-4 Montreal Canadiens are looking worse than expected this season.
Following his 21-game suspension for carrying a fake vaccine card, Evander Kane has burned one more bridge in an NHL career that could be coming to an end.
Kylian Mbappe admitted to requesting a transfer before 2021-22 season and with his Paris Saint-Germain expiring next summer, it now seems inevitable the 22-year-old star will become a Real Madrid player.
The streaking Ravens host the Bengals in a battle for first place in the AFC North, just one of many intriguing games on the Week 7 NFL slate.
The UFC interim bantamweight championship will be on the line when Cory Sandhagen faces former champion Petr Yan on Oct. 30 in Abu Dhabi. Sandhagen tells Yahoo Sports' Kevin Iole the fight is to prove who is the best bantamweight despite Aljamain Sterling being the current title holder in the division.
A look at what's happening around the majors Friday: ___ BACK ON THE HILL Astros rookie Luis García will start against the Red Sox in Game 6 of the AL Championship Series with a trip to the World Series on the line. García started Game 2 and gave up a grand slam in the first inning before leaving with no outs in the second because of discomfort in his right knee. Manager Dusty Baker announced Thursday that García would get the ball for Game 6, saying the Astros are confident the problem is behin
Julius Randle nearly dropped a triple-double in their double overtime win against the Celtics on Wednesday.