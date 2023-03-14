California atmospheric river 2023 coverage: Car drives through flooded roadway in Sacramento County

CBC

Thomas Clarke sold cannabis illegally for 25 years and became one of the first people to sell it legally in Canada after the drug was regulated in October 2018. But now he's faced with having to close up his independent shop in Portugal Cove-St. Philip's — among the first in Newfoundland and Labrador — for good. "From the beginning, I've had a really hard time getting financing. I started this whole business with $250,000 that I had saved and borrowed from family members and I probably went thro