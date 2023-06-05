Calif. AG points blame at Fla. for recent migrant flights, DeSantis staying mum

Nine months ago, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis took credit for transporting nearly 50 Venezuelan men, women, and children from Texas to Martha’s Vineyard. The controversial but months-long coordinated effort was part of a symbolic move by conservative governors to bring the issue of illegal immigration to the literal doorstep of sanctuary cities in blue states. Now, California’s top lawyer is calling out DeSantis and his administration for doing it again after dozens of migrants showed up unexpectedly in Sacramento on Friday and again, on Monday morning.