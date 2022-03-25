CalFresh program losing millions per month to organized crime

It is the largest food program in California, dubbed an "essential hunger safety net." But KCRA 3 Investigates has learned that the program, CalFresh, is the target of organized crime — crime that is seeing people in need of benefits seeing their accounts drained of all funds. We first heard about criminals targeting state benefits during the production of the documentary "Easy Money: Fraud, Fortune and Failures". Detectives Brian Money and Katie Mendonza displayed a skimming device they had confiscated from a Riverside ATM. "Pretty much everything on this thing is just taking old cellphones, and utilizing that technology to create this," Money said, holding up a thin, vertical piece of gray metal, not even a yard in length and maybe an inch in width.