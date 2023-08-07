Calendar spotlights police and rescue animals to help furry friends in need

Sky News

In a statement shared with Sky News, the young woman said the men shouted "if you don't take your clothes off, we will burn you alive". In an interview with Sky News, her mother wept, saying "my daughter is mentally not stable, she's finding it difficult to cope, no words can express her condition". There is no closure for Theim and Thang Piang, parents of 21-year-old university student Hanglalmuan Vaiphei.