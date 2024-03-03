Caleb Williams taste tests his favorite sour candy with Kimmi Chex
USC Trojans quarterback Caleb Williams joins NFL Network's Kimmi Chex on the sideline of the 2024 NFL Scouting Combine.
USC Trojans quarterback Caleb Williams joins NFL Network's Kimmi Chex on the sideline of the 2024 NFL Scouting Combine.
According to ESPN's Jeremy Fowler, there are four teams linked to a potential trade for Bears QB Justin Fields.
One personnel man noted that he saw Caleb Williams gravitate toward Odunze on more than one occasion this week, a reality that has likely fed into buzz that the Bears could maneuver to pair Odunze with Williams.
Some reports indicate the trade market for Justin Fields has been slow, but others are saying a deal could be coming soon.
Sharlene Mawdsley is disqualified after qualifying for the 400m final at the World Indoor Championships as the Ireland's team appeal is rejected.
TORONTO — Max Domi knows better than most what it takes to be an enforcer in the NHL. After watching two heavyweights go toe-to-toe at centre ice Saturday, he used his hands in a different manner to secure the extra point. The Maple Leafs centre scored the shootout winner on a night that saw teammate Ryan Reaves drop the gloves with hulking Rangers rookie Matt Rempe in a much-anticipated fight as Toronto downed New York 4-3. Domi snapped a shot past Igor Shesterkin in the fourth round after Rang
Travis Kelce addressed speculation that he'll propose to Taylor Swift after the Super Bowl.
The details, provided by the PGA Tour's TourCast, are ugly.
Cowboys owner Jerry Jones also addressed a ruling by a judge requiring him to take a paternity test in case regarding him being the biological father of a 27-year-old woman.
The tennis legend spoke to PEOPLE in Las Vegas on Saturday ahead of "The Netflix Slam" match
Ian MauleAfter he was caught in a brawl during a youth football event in Atlanta that resulted in a viral video, NFL free agent Cam Newton is finally addressing what went down. On the latest episode of his podcast 4th & 1, the former Carolina Panthers quarterback said he’s “disappointed” in his behavior that day.“I let my emotions get the best of me, and it should not have been called for," Newton said of the incident.Cam Newton led Auburn to a Natty with 1 O-lineman that started an NFL game and
TORONTO — Brad Treliving did some late-night shopping. After addressing a glaring need on his blue line, the Maple Leafs general manager still has a long list of areas he would like to touch on ahead of the NHL's March 8 trade deadline. He's also pragmatic. Toronto reacquired bruising defenceman Ilya Lyubushkin in a three-team deal late Thursday evening that involved a couple of draft picks, salary retention gymnastics, and adds just US$687,500 to the team's cap. Treliving met with reporters som
Sydney Sweeney paid homage to her birth year with a Saturday Night Live sketch inspired by an iconic Disney movie. In the sketch, Sweeney plays a high school cheerleader who has just returned from vacation to the news that there’s a new star basketball player. Little does she know (or care), the latest addition to …
Olympics and Taylor Swift on her mind.
“Gonna go make some memories this year,” Dale Jr. said in announcing his purchase of a Cougar luxury trailer.
There was some confusion, but referee Marc Goddard remained in control as he called off the UFC Fight Night 238 main event.
Former NFL quarterback Cam Newton said he’s disappointed in himself for losing control of his emotions over the weekend at a 7-on-7 youth football tournament in Atlanta, resulting in a brief fight involving several men from competing teams. A 22-second video surfaced on Sunday showing the 34-year-old Newton involved in an altercation with at least three other men outside of a school at the tournament. Newton did not throw any punches, and appeared to try to fend off some attackers. The incident
Jos Verstappen added fuel to the fire by suggesting the team “will explode” if Horner remains as principal.
Matt Chapman is leaving the hot corner in Toronto for greener pastures in San Francisco. The Toronto Blue Jays' third baseman agreed to a three-year, $54 million deal with the Giants, according to Jon Heyman of MLB Network. According to Heyman's report on Friday night, Chapman would be paid $20 million in 2024, $18 million in 2025 and $16 million in 2026 if options in the contract are not declined. The 30-year-old Chapman was named the Gold Glove winner in 2023 when the Jays advanced to the wild
REGINA — Howard fists pumped in triumph on the ice and on the bench at the Canadian men's curling championship Saturday when Ontario's Scott Howard threw a walk-off double takeout for the first Brier win of his career as a skip. The son of four-time Canadian and world champion Glenn — who is coaching Scott's foursome in Regina — skimmed a guard and made the double to score three for a 7-5 win over B.C.'s Catlin Schneider. Scott was under pressure with just 18 seconds remaining on Ontario's time
Worthy went for the record after coming close with his first attempt.