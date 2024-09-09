Caleb Williams: 'I feel great...we're going to be better next week'
Chicago Bears quarterback Caleb Williams discusses his performance following his NFL debut.
The Bears didn't score an offensive touchdown, but secured the win thanks to scores on defense and special teams. Williams threw for 92 yards.
Caleb Williams learned a valuable lesson in his first professional football game: It’s going to be a bit more difficult than the Pac-12.
Williams, 2024 No. 1 overall pick, was voted as one of eight captains by his Bears teammates in his first NFL season.
Williams is the seventh Heisman winner to have his number retired by the school.
Odunze predicts the Bears will feature an explosive passing game. Odunze’s own versatile skills could literally and figuratively take the WR cast over the top.
Williams gave the Bears home fans what they wanted to see, eventually.
Caleb Williams didn't play long but made an impression.
