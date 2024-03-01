Caleb Williams addresses media at his NFL Scouting Combine news conference

Brock Bowers welcomed the idea of being drafted by the Bears along with presumptive No. 1 pick Caleb Williams.
Drake Maye and Sam Howell have known each other since childhood. There stands a chance that Maye replaces his near-lifelong friend with the Washington Commanders.
There can’t be an NFL city in the country that felt the irony Kansas City did on Wednesday.
Braden Fiske of Florida State wowed with his speed and got the Chiefs’ star quarterback to joke about it.
In a survey of all 32 NFL teams' players on last season's coaches, Andy Reid finished with the highest marks while Josh McDaniels received the lowest.
With the NFL combine underway, here's USA Today's latest NFL mock drafts. Quarterbacks dominate the first round, with four taken in the top 12 picks.
The Toronto Maple Leafs have acquired defenseman Ilya Lyubushkin from the Anaheim Ducks in a three-team trade involving Carolina. Anaheim received Toronto's third-round pick in 2025 in the deal announced Thursday night, while Carolina gets Toronto's sixth-round pick in the 2024 draft. The Ducks will pay 50% of Lyubushkin's remaining salary this season, while the Hurricanes will pay an additional percentage.
Tom Brady is apparently faster now than he was in 2000.
Not everyone believes Caleb Williams is the consensus No. 1 pick for the Bears.
The defensive backs coach has spoken.
Tim Wakefield, who died Oct. 1, predeceased his wife after his battle with brain cancer.
Only one team graded worse overall than the reigning Super Bowl champions.
Defensive lineman Craig Roh, who won a Grey Cup with the Winnipeg Blue Bombers in 2019, has died. He was 33. Roh's wife, Chelsea, confirmed his death on social media. "I wanted to let all of his followers know that after an 18-month battle with Stage IV colon cancer, God brought Craig home on Monday, February 26th," she tweeted. "Craig was not very public with his battle, as he truly just wanted to focus on bringing the best content and building the best products he could." News of Roh's death h
"The loss is unimaginable, especially in the wake of losing Tim just under five months ago," the Wakefield family said in a statement
Playing last season at 365 pounds, T'Vondre Sweat established himself as a majorly disruptive force. Now, he's poised to be an early NFL draft pick.
Presumed No. 1 overall pick Caleb Williams makes rare decision to not partake in medical exams at the NFL Combine.
On Wednesday, Horner was cleared to continue as Red Bull team principal following an internal probe.
The Northern Irishman has softened his stance on the breakaway Saudi venture in recent months.
"I would say I'm pretty close to the turn at this point. ... maybe on the 10th green or 11th tee."
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Jets general manager Joe Douglas says the team took notice of Super Bowl star Mecole Hardman saying on a podcast he told the Kansas City Chiefs to “come get me” while he was disgruntled in New York earlier this season. “I’ll just say those comments definitely resonated with us,” Douglas told reporters Wednesday at the NFL combine. The wide receiver, who spent his first four NFL seasons with the Chiefs, signed with the Jets last March as a free agent. He struggled to find a ro