Caleb Martin scores and draws the foul

Yes, the game-winning field goal attempt was blocked. That shouldn't distract Chicago from encouraging signs in its first game post-Shane Waldron.
Here's everything you need to know about the 2025 FIFA Club World Cup, a 32-team soccer extravaganza featuring the top professional teams from around the world.
Should fantasy football managers be worried about Breece Hall? Dalton Del Don breaks out the Panic Meter to help us figure it out!
The committee has been consistent in recent years not re-ordering teams sitting out on conference championship weekend.
Could Jeanty break the single-season rushing record?
Caroline Fenton, Jason Fitz & Adam Breneman break down the latest College Football Playoff rankings, are joined by South Carolina head coach Shane Beamer and preview the SEC, Big 10, ACC, Big 12 and Mountain West conference championships.
The Crimson Tide moved ahead of the Hurricanes on Tuesday night.
Weigman was the team's Week 1 starter but was benched in the Aggies' comeback win vs. LSU.
In this episode of Football 301, Nate Tice and Matt Harmon read the obituaries for the most disappointing NFL teams of the 2024 season, declaring each team's hopes and dreams for the 2024 season, where they fell short and what to do about it this offseason.
The USWNT capped an unbeaten first half-year under Emma Hayes with a 2-1 victory over the Netherlands on Tuesday.
The Blazers have won seven games over Dilfer's first two seasons.
The fantasy football experts of Yahoo Fantasy reveal their Week 14 defense rankings.
The fantasy football experts of Yahoo Fantasy reveal their Week 14 kicker rankings.
The fantasy football experts of Yahoo Fantasy reveal their Week 14 tight end rankings.
Arbuckle's "Air Raid" attack is expected to provide a major boost to a lackluster Oklahoma offense.
Denver is trying to make the playoff for the first time since 2015.
Jake Mintz and Jordan Shusterman talk about the Mets signing Frankie Montas, the Cubs signing Matthew Boyd, and the Dodgers extending Tommy Edman before being joined by Liam Fennessy to talk about the Juan Soto-Red Sox rumors.
Perez has been Max Verstappen's teammate at Red Bull Racing since 2021.
Indianapolis keeps its playoff hopes alive with a tough comeback win over New England.
Pickens' second penalty likely cost the Steelers points. Both drew admonishment from teammate Broderick Jones during the game.