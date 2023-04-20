Caleb Martin with an and one vs the Milwaukee Bucks

DeMar DeRozan's daughter Diar made an impact on the Toronto Raptors' ability to shoot free throws when a spot in the playoffs was on the line.
The Warriors forward got disciplined by the NBA after stepping on a player's chest during a playoff game.
In an anonymous study by The Athletic surveying 103 current NBA players, results found that the...
Three factors influenced the decision to suspend Golden State's Draymond Green, but on-court punishment for Sacramento's Domantas Sabonis was enough.
76ers Joel Embiid took a jab at Nick Nurse while addressing the way the Brooklyn Nets guarded him after Philadelphia's win on Monday night.
Embiid had jokes after his 76ers took a 2-0 series lead over the Nets.
London-born Toronto Raptor O.G. Anunoby has just made an investment in a British basketball team that's been unbelievably successful
"The explanation [from the referees] was I stomped too hard," Green told reporters about his ejection from the game
The perfect record Phoenix had with Durant in the lineup was impressive, but the Suns needed to get punched in the mouth and experience some adversity to test them a bit.
Negligent. Senseless. Knicks coach Tom Thibodeau risked injury to his star players by leaving them on the court at end of NBA playoff blowout loss.
How did Golden State fall behind 2-0 for the first time in the Stephen Curry era?
MILWAUKEE (AP) — Miami Heat guard Tyler Herro says he will undergo surgery Friday for his broken right hand and likely won’t return this postseason unless his team wins the Eastern Conference title. Herro said Tuesday that the injury requires four to six weeks of recovery. The conference finals start in mid-May and Game 1 of the NBA Finals is June 1. Herro said the extent of his rehabilitation likely meant he could return closer to the NBA Finals rather than the conference finals. “That’s the ho
After being ejected on Monday, Draymond Green is facing a ban for stamping, but he said he had to put his leg somewhere.
The Memphis Grizzlies didn't need Ja Morant to tie their first-round Western Conference series 1-1 by beating the Los Angeles Lakers 103-93. With the young star sidelined by a sore right hand, Xavier Tillman outscored Anthony Davis and D'Angelo ...
"I watch all their games, whether live or taped, and I try to check in with them every week," Dell tells PEOPLE
Maybe Draymond Green stomped on Damontas Sabonis because he couldn’t handle being treated as he treats other players.
WASHINGTON (AP) — Wizards guard Bradley Beal is being sued by a fan who claims the NBA star struck the side of his head with his hand and knocked his hat off after a March game at Orlando. Kyler Briffa filed the lawsuit this week in circuit court in Orange County, Florida. Briffa claims he and a friend were at the March 21 game, in which the Magic beat the Wizards 122-112. The suit says fans with courtside seats were allowed to enter the team tunnel as players left the court, and that after Beal
The former pro soccer player and model has been cleared in the assault case, his lawyer said.
The Milwaukee Bucks may need to play Game 2 of their first-round series against the Miami Heat on Wednesday without Giannis Antetokounmpo and another rotation player.
Devin Booker was disappointed after the Suns' Game 1 loss, so he decided to blow off some steam playing "Call of Duty." He then dominated in Game 2.