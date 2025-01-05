Caleb Martin gets the And-1

Chicago's abysmal first half buried any likelihood of a rally. Then the second half and postgame offered something else.
The Vikings purchased the seats on the secondary market and offered them to season ticket-holders.
The Vols will stay No. 1, setting a program record for most consecutive weeks atop the AP men's basketball poll.
Rourke first tore his right ACL at the end of the 2022 season while at Ohio and is set for revision surgery next week.
Kate Magdziuk identifies the best picks in Rounds 1-10 of 2024 fantasy football drafts.
Goodbye 2024, hello 2025. With the new year only three days into existence, Kevin O'Connor is joined by Yahoo Sports contributor Tom Haberstroh to conjure up ten wild predictions for the remaining 363 days.
The Yahoo Fantasy team reveals their Week 18 PPR rankings for fantasy football.
The experts of Yahoo Fantasy reveal their fantasy football rankings at each position in Week 18 of the 2024 season.
Milroe had 75 total touchdowns over the last two seasons as Alabama's No. 1 QB.
Front Row purchased a charter for a third car from now-defunct Stewart-Haas Racing before filing an antitrust lawsuit against NASCAR.
Who will challenge Scottie Scheffler? And when will we see Tiger Woods?
After a season of analyzing players who made or broke our lineups, Tera Roberts looks at the full picture.
The Buckeyes will face the Longhorns in the Cotton Bowl on Jan. 10.
Klubnik led the Tigers to the ACC title and a College Football Playoff appearance in his second full season as a starter.
When we needed them most, the old heads came through. Fantasy football analyst Tera Roberts examines four key veteran performances from Week 17.
The Giants don't have the inside track for the first pick of the draft anymore.
Ja Morant missed most of last season with a right shoulder injury, too.
Does your fantasy football league's championship extend through Week 18? Andy Behrens has you covered with plenty of waiver wire pickups worth considering in the NFL's wildest week!
Even by Bears standards, this loss to the Seahawks was a frustrating one.
There's one unclaimed wild-card spot remaining in the AFC. Meanwhile in the NFC, the South division is still up for grabs along with the No. 1 overall seed.