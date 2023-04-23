Caleb Martin with a dunk vs the Milwaukee Bucks

Jackson felt the NBA was "trying to cater to an audience" with slogans like "Justice" and "Equal Opportunity" on jerseys and the court.
Tyrell Terry was drafted in the second round of the NBA Draft by the Dallas Mavericks in 2020. He was a standout at Stanford.
Nurse has been with the team in some capacity since 2013.
76ers coach Doc Rivers says the NBA is setting a "very dangerous precedent" by allowing teams to bait star players into retaliatory fouls.
LeBron James is only focused on what happens "between the four lines."
Fans didn’t have much to cheer about at all in a game their team never led.
Kevin Durant has been very efficient and largely deferential to teammates. But we know he can take over a game, and that should scare Suns opponents.
The Warriors star has addressed his suspension for the first time.
Embiid was given a flagrant 1, while Harden was ejected for a flagrant 2 foul.
Nikola Jokic and the Denver Nuggets delivered the type of disciplined performance that's a prerequisite for lasting a long time in the NBA playoffs. Jokic had his seventh career triple-double in the playoffs with 20 points, 11 rebounds and 12 assists and the Nuggets beat the Timberwolves 120-111 on Friday night to take a 3-0 lead in the first-round series. “We didn’t want to give them life," said Jokic, the two-time reigning NBA MVP who led the league with 29 triple-doubles this season.
The Warriors have life again.
Raptors president Masai Ujiri reflects on the team vision they invested into last season, where tweaks are needed and how they fit into the current NBA.
The NBA all-star has owned many extravagant estates in the Los Angeles area
The Celtics guard, who described the fallout from Udoka's scandal as "hell" for players, tells PEOPLE how Boston's coach made their season a success with his "positivity"
Golden State has life. Phoenix got a win over a short-handed Los Angeles Clippers team to grab a 2-1 lead in that series. Philadelphia put Brooklyn on the brink. The Warriors cut Sacramento's series lead to 2-1 with a win Thursday night without the suspended Draymond Green. Phoenix got 45 from Devin Booker to beat a Clippers team that didn't have Kawhi Leonard or Paul George. And the 76ers got a testy win over the Nets for a 3-0 series lead. WHAT’S NEXT? Game 3's continue on Friday. Boston takes
Philadelphia ultimately took care of business, but Joel Embiid’s injuries, a couple of eye-raising incidents and an all-around struggle to put away Brooklyn cast doubt on the 76ers’ ceiling.
Antetokounmpo questionable for Game 3 of Heat series
Draymond Green's "history" counted against him as he was suspended, but the Warriors provided a reminder of their track record on Thursday.
TORONTO — Masai Ujiri believes that change has to start at the top. That includes him, the Toronto Raptors team president. Ujiri was insistent that the Raptors have to refresh their culture after a disappointing season led to the firing of head coach Nick Nurse on Friday. Ujiri said that he personally has to do "many things" to recapture the energy of Toronto's first NBA championship team in 2019. "Look at the roster maybe in a different way. We have to figure out shooting on this roster in some
Kawhi Leonard watched from the sideline with a knee injury as the Los Angeles Clippers lost to the Phoenix Suns on Thursday.